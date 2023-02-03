PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Sales Tax Grants
now available!
The Saguache County Board of Commissioners will be taking Grant Applications for Saguache County Sales Tax Grants until 3:00PM, Friday, February 17, 2023.
To be eligible grant applications must be for either: Emergency Services/Public Health and Safety; Youth and Senior programs, projects, or organizations; or Renewable Energy projects/Business Opportunities and Job Creation.
Grant applications are available on our website at saguachecounty.colorado.gov - use “sales tax grant applicationform5” or you can contact the Saguache County Administration office at 719-655-2231 to request a copy of the grant application.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 6, 13, 20, 27, February 3 and 10, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Post-Madden – Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption
Applicant: Michael Post & Karina Madden
Location: 12655 County Road 190 E, Salida
Zone: Residential
Request: To subdivide 5.98 acres into two parcels of ‘Lot 1’ comprising 2 acres and ‘Lot 2’ comprising 3.98 acres. An individual well and individual on-site wastewater treatment system (OWTS) are proposed to serve the newly created ‘Lot 2’of 3.98 acres. Well permit #142485 would remain with Lot 1. The new parcel would have access through a newly created access easement.
Planner: Greg Laudenslager, (719) 530-5571, glaudenslager@chaffeecounty.org
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding this application is available for public inspection in the Planning & Zoning Department, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida. Public comments can be sent to the planner managing this application via email. Public comments can also be given in-person or via Zoom during the public hearing at the date and time listed above. Comments need to be received the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and must be disclosed at the public hearing(s) for this application.
Approval of this land use application may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 3, 2023
