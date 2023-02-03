PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Louis Joseph Luchetta, AKA Louie Luchetta, Deceased.
Case Number: 23PR30002
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before May 27, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Michael L. Luchetta
3245 Orion Drive,
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
LAW OFFICE OF DAILEY and PRATT
Attorney: Lisa M. Dailey
526 South Nevada Avenue,
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone Number: 719-473-0884
E-mail: lisa@daileyprattlaw.com
FAX Number: 719-633-8826
Atty. Reg. #: 17525
Published in The Mountain Mail January 27, February 3 and 10, 2023
