PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert Lee Chamberlain aka Robert Chamberlain aka R L Chamberlain aka Bob Chamberlain, Deceased

Case Number 21PR38

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before 3/1/2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Deanne Sander

9635 W. Chatfield Ave, Unit B

Littleton, CO 80128

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Deanne Sander

9635 W. Chatfield Ave, Unit B

Littleton, CO 80128

Phone Number: 303-594-8947

Email: deanne_sander@hotmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail October 22, 29 and November 5, 2021

