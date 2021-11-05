PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert Lee Chamberlain aka Robert Chamberlain aka R L Chamberlain aka Bob Chamberlain, Deceased
Case Number 21PR38
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before 3/1/2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Deanne Sander
9635 W. Chatfield Ave, Unit B
Littleton, CO 80128
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Deanne Sander
9635 W. Chatfield Ave, Unit B
Littleton, CO 80128
Phone Number: 303-594-8947
Email: deanne_sander@hotmail.com
Published in The Mountain Mail October 22, 29 and November 5, 2021
