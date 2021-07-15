PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
The Saguache Board of County Commissioners are seeking competitive Bids for the following work:
2021 GRAVEL CRUSHING SERVICES
Work under this project involves gravel crushing operation on location at a County owned and permitted pit. The County is requesting two (2) useable products. The County will assume all reclamation responsibilities. The following is a breakdown of the quantities planned at each location:
Location: Cooper Pit
HBP (EX) (MOD): 75,000 tons
1/2" Chips: 7,500 tons
The County intends to award the contract to the responsible bidder whose submittal, conforming to the Invitation to Bid, will be most advantageous to the County of Saguache, price and other factors considered.
Bid Submission:
One (1) unbound copy of your submittal in a sealed envelope, clearly marked
BID # 21-001 - Attn: Wendi Maez, County Administrator
Submittals are due at:
Saguache County Board of Commissioners
PO Box 100
505 3rd Street
Saguache, CO 81149
Until:
12:00 PM, Local Time
Monday, August 2, 2021
*Sole responsibility rests with the Offeror to see that their Bid is received on time. Bids received after this date and/or time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened to the sender.
Specification and bidding documents may be obtained in the office of the Saguache County Road and Bridge Department, 305 3rd Street, Saguache, CO 81149 or online at saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road & Bridge tab. Phone requests for documents can be made to (719) 655-2554 and email requests for documents can be made to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov
A contract for this work shall be let to the lowest reliable and responsible bidder or bidders. Saguache County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, to waive any informalities or irregularities therein, and to accept the proposal in whole, or portions of the proposal that, in the opinion of the Board, is in the best interest of the Board and of the County of Saguache, State of Colorado.
A 5% bidder's preference shall be given to bidders whose business address is located within Saguache County as of December 1, 2000. Such preference shall be at the discretion of the Board of County Commissioners.
A bid bond and performance bond will not be required for this contract.
Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 22, 25, 29 and July 2, 6, 9, 13 and 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.