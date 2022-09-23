PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Timber Creek Ranch Estates Conservation Subdivision – Preliminary Plan
Owner & Applic: Walt Harder
Applicant Representative: Crabtree Group Inc.
Location: 8268 County Road 160, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: Subdivision of 184.27 acres into 70 lots with 133.66 acres to be conserved as open space in perpetuity. Shared wells and shared on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the property.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
This proposed land use application is available to review at the following link:
https://chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=660&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0
This proposed land use application can also be reviewed in-person by visiting the Planning Department at 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Avenue.
Public comments can be made via ChaffeeSpeaks.org, or at the Public Hearing in-person or via Zoom. All comments received are part of the public record. The deadline for receiving comments via ChaffeeSpeaks.org is the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 23, 2022
