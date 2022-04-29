PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Government is accepting bids for a 60’x26’ equipment shop in the Town of Sargents. This shop will be used to house Road and Bridge equipment with a monolithic 5000 PSI concrete pad.
For specific specifications of the building please contact Wendi Maez at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov or Randy Arredondo at rarredondo@saguachecounty-co.gov.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Road and Bridge Sargents shop” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid. Bids must include proof of liability and proof of workers compensation insurance coverage.
Bids must be submitted to Saguache County Administration, 505 3rd Street, or PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 3pm.
For further information you can also call Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or Randy Arredondo at 719-655-2554.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 26, 29 and May 3, 6 and 10, 2022
