PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
Petitioner: Robert Fenstemaker
and
Co-Petitioner/Respondent: Gregory Veatch
Attorney or Party Without Attorney:
Robert Fenstemaker
PO Box 11094
Englewood, CO 80151
Case Number:
o1c53 and o1c59
Division 1 Courtroom
PETITIONER'S VERIFIED MOTION FOR:
PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS
Pursuant to rule 4
The Petitioner moves for an Order to serve the Respondent by the method above for the following reasons:
1. Petitioner has filed: to dismiss restraining order
2. Petitioner has been unable to locate an address for service and/or complete personal service of the Respondent despite diligent efforts, as follows:
Personal Service unsuccessful
Internet search: Google, Facebook, Twitter, Bing
Contacted family, friends, and employer:
All are unknown to me
This is to serve as legal notice of service to Gregory Veatch that a motion by Robert Fenstemaker to dismiss the restraining order on both parties case number o1c53 and o1c59 is being filed.
This being posted pursuant to rule 4 motion granted by Chaffee County Court.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 9, 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.