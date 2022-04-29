PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR
THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION FOR A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY AND MINOR SUBDIVISION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on May 17, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m. a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
The applicant Green Heart LLC, represented by Andy Riemenschneider, is requesting the following for the property located in the Single-family Residential (R-1) zone district at 535 West Seventh Street:
1. Approval of a Planned Development Overlay to allow for a private drive to serve as access for the proposed subdivision and for two lots to have zero public street frontage but oriented off of the private drive. The request also includes approval to apply the Medium Density Residential (R-2) zone district dimensional standards for the two lots fronting Seventh Street. All other dimensional standards are anticipated to be met.
2. Approval of a Minor Subdivision to split the above described 1.23 acre property into 4 residential lots.
On March 28, 2022 the Planning Commission recommended approval of the Planned Development Overlay and Minor Subdivision subject to conditions. The recommendation shall be forwarded to the City Council for their review and public hearing. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626 or kristi.jefferson@cityofsalida.com
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 29, 2022
