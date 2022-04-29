PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, May 23rd, 2022– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Minor Subdivision – “Halley’s Corner” – Final Plat – 129 Halley’s Avenue
Monday May 23rd, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees for review of the Final Plat for a proposed Minor Subdivision of a 1.45-acre parcel owned by Cleveland Lewis and submitted by Lorna Arnold proposing 8 “Live/Work Units” fronting Halley’s Ave (2 – fourplexes), 8 residential units fronting CR 128 (2 – fourplexes), and 2 duplexes (4-units) on the interior of the lot; as well as, improvements to Halley’s Ave & CR 128. The subdivision is located at the southwest corner of Industrial Drive (CR 128) and Halley’s Ave, 129 Halley’s Ave, zoned SD-1, parcel #R380510200111. A copy of the final plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Electronic Login information:
Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 837 8106 3902. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 29, 2022
