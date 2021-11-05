PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
TAYLOR NANCY & CONKLIN KAREN 50 INT RUSSELL MARGARET P 50 INT
C/O JAMES R RUSSELL
8215 LANDAU PARK LN
SPRING, TX 77379-7171
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to KENNETH GRACZYK the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 48 49 31-51-10 TREASURER SW4NE4SE4 W2SE4SE4 31-51-10 THAT PT LYING IN CHAFFEE COUNTY DEEDS RECORDED IN FREMONT COUNTY B601 P168 P169 TREASURER
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENNETH GRACZYK.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of TAYLOR NANCY & CONKLIN KAREN 50 INT RUSSELL MARGARET P 50 INT for said year 2016;
That said KENNETH GRACZYK on the 17th day of August 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to KENNETH GRACZYK on the 9th day of March 2022, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on November 5, 2021, November 12, 2021 and November 19, 2021.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 26th day of October 2021
/s/ Jolene Ellis
Jolene Ellis, Assistant Deputy Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.