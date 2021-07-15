PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
06/01/2021 - 06/30/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 45.00; Airgas USA, LLC, 120.95; Alec Coscarella, 210.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 2140.25; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 168.00; American Water Works Association, 344.00; Amicas Pizza, Microbrews and More Inc, 1056.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 614.22; Apparatus Compliance & Equipment Safety LLC, 1187.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 5086.15; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2361.10; Aubrey Wilkins, 1170.00; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 249.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2469.93; AutoZone, 246.10; Badger Meter Inc, 5257.16; Barry Cole, 636.50; Berry Companies Inc., 55472.00; Betty Scofield, 460.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 1039.40; BoundTree Medical, 31.00; Brady Brothers Inc., 6693.82; Brandon Evans, 153.00; Broadcast Music, Inc, 368.00; Bruce Hayes, 150.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1371.00; Butala Construction Company, 240.80; Butler Snow LLP, 15000.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Carey Hallett, 1500.00; Carol Babcock, 50.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 1955.00; Cellco Partnership, 840.73; CenturyLink, 1457.65; Cesare, Inc, 1688.10; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 54.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 18011.66; Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 1150.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2408.28; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 603.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 539.54; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 107.14; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 6524.58; City of Salida, 8547.53; Collegiate Peaks Electric, 4976.94; Colonial Life, 551.88; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 388.94; Colorado Department of Transportation, 279310.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 210.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 212433.40; Colorado Golf & Turf, Inc., 10903.20; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 594.00; Consolidated Graphics, Inc., 1338.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 100.00; Core & Main LP, 2238.60; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2460.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 65.08; Cumberland Industries LLC, 6370.00; Currents Inc., 1128.00; Curtis Milstein, 2251.28; Dale E. Barth, 680.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1295.00; David Lady, 385.28; DME Solutions Inc, 76.36; DPC Industries, Inc., 817.43; EasYoke Management LLC, 397.35; E-Corp Inc, 342.00; Edwin Grant Parker, 7195.00; Elavon, Inc, 1537.35; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 230.25; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 4897.62; Elite Brands of Colorado, 35.00; England Fence Company, LLC, 905.60; Environmental Resource Associates, 1059.08; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; Farid Tabaian, 475.00; FCI IND INC, 2735.50; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1022.00; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 4508.94; Fire and Police Pension Association, 41083.11; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3247.15; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 837.63; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 702.97; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 432.03; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 1457.00; Glacier Bank, 18341.49; Gobin’s Inc., 1011.08; Grainger, 918.20; Greenwich Entertainment LLC, 700.00; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 71519.12; H & E Equipment Services Inc, 1947.13; Hardline Equipment LLC, 130.23; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 100.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 225.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 63.46; Impresco LLC, 775.55; Inland Truck Parts Company, 237.66; Insituform Technologies, LLC, 7280.90; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26739.59; Jeff and Pam Denison, 373.17; Jim Smyth, 323.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 619.07; JVA, Incorporated, 462.00; Kathy Rohrich, 40.02; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 250.00; Koloski LLC, 807.00; Law Office of William Smith, 736.07; LN Curtis & Sons, 1410.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 381.86; MACK Pack LLC, 273.14; Mark Willburn, 396.00; Materials Management Co, 1952.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1000.74; McFarland Oil LLC, 3760.91; McMahan and Associates, LLC, 28500.00; Michael Rosso, 219.30; Mobile Trailer Repair Inc, 6752.49; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 140.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 3621.50; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 199.40; Municipal Code Corporation, 2523.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Nalco Company, 9076.89; Old Stage LLC, 6340.40; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 273.60; Pinnacol Assurance, 15524.64; Pitney Bowes, 208.50; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 5653.24; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; RAR LLC, 127.50; Republic National Distributing LLC, 125.00; Rhonda Batchelor, 325.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 46.80; Robert Shelley, 321.00; Rocky Mountain Eye Care Center, 17025.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Rush Truck Centers of Colorado Inc, 5775.24; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Babe Ruth Baseball, 5550.00; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 4456.90; Salida Landscaping Inc., 206.91; Salida School District R-32-J, 9057.24; Salida Senior Citizens Inc, 1889.75; Sarah F. Whittington Architectural Services, 450.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 196.69; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 40209.61; Sean Hayes, 157.93; SGS North America Inc, 1843.56; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 305.00; Simmons & Wheeler, P.C., 600.00; Sirchie Acquisition Co, LLC, 150.99; SiteOne Landscape Supply Holding, LLC, 3129.89; Slate Communications, 3000.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3942.54; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 7613.95; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 392.30; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 422.14; Steve Hersch, 140.00; Stolfus & Associates, Inc., 8135.00; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 2250.00; Sydney Schieren, 1117.50; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4007.08; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 141.28; Tom McCarl, 1000.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9746.79; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 420.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 3885.41; United States Treasury, 267.87; United Volleyball Supply LLC, 4372.08; University of Arizona, 685.00; US Foods, Inc., 130.60; US Postmaster, 1247.06; USA Blue Book, 2378.78; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 254.76; Varsity Scoreboards, LLC, 4290.00; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; W.S. Darley & Co., 205.17; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1768.49; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 645.04; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 629.98; Wilson Williams, LLP, 15311.54; Winsupply of Salida, 921.60; Xcel Energy - Salida, 14880.22; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 262609.97; Yvonne Barnes, 500.00; Zach Talbert, 92.38;
$1,454,289.09
Payroll Expenditure: June 2021, $446,444.05
Total June Expenditures: $1,900,733.14
Published in The Mountain Mail July 16, 2021
