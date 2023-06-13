PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 09
(Series of 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ACTING AS THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE WATER AND WASTEWATER ENTERPRISE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE ACCEPTANCE, PROCESSING AND APPROVAL OF APPLICATIONS FOR CONNECTION TO THE WASTEWATER SYSTEM FOR THOSE PROPERTIES BENEFITING FROM THE PONCHA INTERCEPTOR AND AFFECTED BY ITS CAPACITY LIMITATIONS, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to such authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations within Chapter 13 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”) concerning municipal utilities; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Chapter 13, Article 1, the Water and Wastewater Enterprise of the City of Salida (“Enterprise”) was established, which is authorized to implement provisions of Chapter 13 of the Code and perform all other functions and duties as authorized by law, and which Enterprise is wholly owned by the City and operates in accordance with all applicable laws; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Code section 13-1-30, the City Council serves as the governing board and body of the Water and Wastewater Enterprise; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Code section 13-1-50 of the Code, the Enterprise board’s powers and duties include: (1) recommendation of rates, fees and charges for enterprise services, which rates, fees and charges shall be established by resolution of the City Council; (2) issuance and payment of debt service requirements and financial obligations; (3) acquisition, development and protection of water supplies decreed, adjudicated or contracted for the City; (4) preparation of an annual budget and development of long range plans for water and wastewater improvements; (5) contracting with individuals or firms for professional services to include but not be limited to construction, engineering, legal or financial; and (6) exercising all other powers and duties authorized by applicable law; and
WHEREAS, over the last six years, the Town of Poncha Springs (“Poncha Springs”) has experienced exponential and unprecedented growth, which alerted the City to the need for specific planning as it related to the Poncha Springs Service Area within the Water and Wastewater Enterprise of the City of Salida; and
WHEREAS, the City first notified Poncha Springs of the growing concern regarding pipeline capacity due to rapid growth towards the end of 2017. On November 6, 2017, it was noted within Salida City Administrator Larry Lorentzen’s Memorandum to Mayor and Council regarding the updated draft 2018 budget, under Future Needs & Concerns as follows: “A preliminary evaluation of collection system in Poncha Springs area has sewer system capacity issues. Upsizing of existing lines and/or re-routing of flows may be required in the near future to address growth. Staff has reported to City Administrator and worked with Poncha Springs staff recently to make note of these concerns to ensure that development is addressed in a responsible manner. Distribution and collection system studies need to be updated routinely due to the increases in growth;” and
WHEREAS, these capacity concerns prompted City staff to begin conferring with Providence Infrastructure Consultants in 2018 related to the Poncha Interceptor (“Interceptor”), located along US-50 near Poncha Springs Lane within the Town of Poncha Springs and terminating along US-50 near 14th Street in the City of Salida, which services properties within the Town of Poncha Springs and the Poncha Springs Service Area; and
WHEREAS, Providence was subsequently engaged to monitor sewer flow at the Interceptor for comparison with pipeline capacity, and for recommendations as to when upgrades would be required, as well as for capital improvements planning. The Salida Water and Wastewater Enterprise paid for their analysis, in the amount of $176,291.35; and
WHEREAS, in 2019, the Salida City Council set goals related to “Community Infrastructure: ensuring proper asset management controls, and Fiscal Responsibility: making information available on a regular basis to make decisions;” and
WHEREAS, this led to the presentation of the Sewer Collection System Infrastructure Build Out Plan in December 2019 to the Poncha Town Board at the Salida SteamPlant, to plan and get ahead of this issue; and
WHEREAS, following that presentation, the City installed additional flow meters in 2020 to confirm the projections in the Plan. This data was tracked daily, and results were placed into an updated Technical Memorandum which were provided to Poncha Springs; and
WHEREAS, over the last many years, the Salida Water and Wastewater Enterprise and City staff continued to work diligently on issues like infiltration and line maintenance to ensure the sewer system at the Poncha Interceptor remains viable. Staff has implemented a routine maintenance program of jetting all sewer lines every 3 years, and the City of Salida 2020 Budget included the purchase of a new $400,000 jet vac truck and TV device to make sure that lines are free and clear. Salida also invested in upgraded monitoring and tracking infrastructure for the Interceptor, as well as increased staff training. This financial and logistic commitment has been with the intent of keeping ahead of future maintenance and data tracking issues, to the greatest extent possible; and
WHEREAS, the engineering report created by Providence Infrastructure Consultants,
entitled “Poncha Interceptor Flow Analysis Technical Memorandum,” (“Technical Memo”) presented the updated Poncha Springs Service Area flow meter data and growth projections. Upper and lower Interceptor flow meter data were collected from January 2020 to March 2022 and compared with the estimated flows and peaking factors from the Sewer Collection System Infrastructure Build Out Plan dated December 16, 2019. The final version of this Technical Memorandum is dated September 13, 2022, which was updated from the October 10, 2021, March 18, 2022, and April 11, 2022 versions; and
WHEREAS, Table 2-6 of the Technical Memorandum provides the total number of residential unit and commercial unit connections estimated at full buildout in the Poncha Springs Service Area. This anticipates that the commercial user class units will double, increasing from 71 existing units to a total of 141 at full buildout. Residential user class units will expand from 552 existing units to 4,588 units at full buildout, amounting to an escalation of 831%; and
WHEREAS, existing units were provided in Table 2-1 and planned developments were provided in Table 2-2. Existing units plus planned developments, with sewer line extension or connection agreements in place, totaled 1,139 units. Build out of these units would therefore have the existing trunk line approximately at capacity. Reaching the critical flow was estimated to occur in 2026, as identified in the Conclusion of the Technical Memorandum; and
WHEREAS, this Technical Memorandum concluded that the existing Interceptor was approaching capacity and was anticipated to reach critical flow at buildout of existing platted lots already approved through previously approved sewer line extension or connection agreements.
The anticipated development and current rate of growth within the Poncha Springs Service Area made clear the need to upsize the sanitary sewer infrastructure within the next few years and before the specific threshold of units were developed; and
WHEREAS, the annual increase in residential sewer connections in the Poncha Springs Service Area over the last three years was found to be significant, amounting to an increase of 11.5% annually, or 33% over the last three years; and
WHEREAS, this substantial increase occurred despite Poncha Springs Town Administrator Brian Berger’s May 22, 2018 email to City Public Works Director David Lady stating: “Attached is the information from the Comp Plan showing varying % increases and a crude excel spreadsheet with 4% growth. For the foreseeable future I believe 4% is a decent variable,” and such attachments incorrectly projecting growth in the Poncha Springs Service Area as 4% for the foreseeable future, through the year 2035; and
WHEREAS, this exponential growth occurred despite Poncha Springs Town Administrator Brian Berger representing similar estimated percentage increases of growth at a joint meeting between the municipalities on December 3, 2019; and
WHEREAS, Figure 2 of the Technical Memorandum indicated that Interceptor sewer flow will reach 80% pipe capacity between 1,150 and 1,375 equivalent single family units. This is the critical timeframe Providence Infrastructure Consultants recommended using to begin construction of improvements to the Interceptor. As of January 2023, the current number of
residential units in the Poncha Springs Service Area is 688, with an additional approximately 500 residential units already approved by Salida through executed sewer line extension or connection agreements but not yet online. This total of 1,168 single family equivalents reaches the alarming threshold of 80% of the current pipe capacity, triggering the need for replacement and expansion of the Interceptor; and
WHEREAS, any new development in addition to the total amount of 1,168 equivalent single family units goes beyond the critical 80% pipe capacity of the current Interceptor, which is why the City has responsibly withheld sewer line extension agreements for developments approved by the Poncha Springs Town Board comprising of 262 residential units, and why a moratorium must be placed on such properties and subsequent development connecting to the wastewater system, until the necessary capital improvements benefiting said properties are funded; and
WHEREAS, due to these imminent capacity concerns at the Interceptor, City of Salida Public Works Director David Lady submitted agency review comment letters to the Poncha Springs Town Board for the land use public hearings involving this significant residential development, namely the Tailwinds II Subdivision Phase 1 application in April 2022 and the Poncha Meadows Filing No. 2 Subdivision application in June 2022. These letters placed both Poncha Springs and the developers on notice that sewer line extension agreements prior to the issuance of sewer taps would be contingent upon either re-negotiated Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) or the developer providing off-site improvements due to the noted capacity limitations. The letters clearly stated that “the developer will be required to submit an application for sewer service and receive approval of the sewer extension agreement by the Salida City Council prior to the issuance of sewer taps.”
WHEREAS, despite the foregoing, the Poncha Springs Town Board approved both subdivision applications which would account for a 28% increase in existing units within Poncha Springs; and
WHEREAS, as early as March 3, 2020, pursuant to the direction of the City Council acting as the Enterprise Board, Mayor P.T. Wood sent a letter to the Poncha Springs Town Board, in advance of the Town’s public hearing on the Moltz (Tailwinds II) annexation application that this 54.25 acre property was identified outside of the planned municipal services area, and that such plan indicated that in order to serve such areas designated as “unknown,” the Poncha Interceptor would need to be upsized. Mayor Wood reiterated that the 2019 Sewer Collection System Build- Out Infrastructure Plan indicated that a portion of the Interceptor needed to be upsized in order to provide reliable service for development beyond the planned areas, which would be the case should this property be annexed and provided service. Mayor Wood’s March 3, 2020 letter concludes that the “City of Salida, acting as the Water and Wastewater Enterprise, humbly requests that no decision on annexation (especially with regard to public improvements) be made until the full scope of flow data be collected, analyzed, and discussed. We desire to continue to work collaboratively with the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees on delivering sustainable, cost-effective wastewater service to residents of both Salida and Poncha Springs, and it is imperative that factual data be allowed to drive the ongoing conversations that started during development of the Plan;” and
WHEREAS, this March 3, 2020 letter also stated that the engineering data, being compiled by Providence Infrastructure Consultants and later articulated within the Technical Memorandum, “is critical to understand the implications of continued growth of flows in the trunk line. It is the City’s belief that without the data we are in the process of collecting, any decisions related to land use and development would be missing critical information to assist the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees in its contemplation of the annexation request. This has far-reaching financial implications for rate payers and property owners in Poncha Springs should additional improvements, including expansion, need to occur with the Poncha Springs trunk line;” and
WHEREAS, the Poncha Springs Town Board unfortunately ignored this firm and direct warning by the City and instead approved the annexation of the Moltz/Tailwinds II property, and later approved the property’s subdivision application; and
WHEREAS, but for this exponential, unprecedented and unplanned growth within Poncha Springs, the upgrades to the Interceptor would not be necessary. In fact, the Interceptor is the only facility currently requiring an upgrade to increase capacity. No development within the City of Salida, or outside these properties serviced and specially benefiting from the Interceptor is creating the need for this capital improvement, and no other parts of the wastewater system are nearing capacity or require construction upgrades. A system-wide capacity issue does not currently exist, nor is the wastewater treatment plant nearing capacity; and
WHEREAS, the preliminary opinion of probable construction costs for this Poncha Interceptor sewer replacement capital improvements in October 2021 was estimated at $14,300,000. Construction of these infrastructure improvements would take a few years; and
WHEREAS, Section 7 of the April 6, 2010 Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Salida and the Town of Poncha Springs for Transfer of Sewer System clearly states: “Poncha Springs’ future development shall not be limited by the Sewer System, its construction, operation or maintenance, provided that the costs of construction and expansion of the Sewer System are not paid for by the existing rate payers but that the costs are borne by the future development;” and
WHEREAS, Colorado Land Planning and Development Law, Twelfth Edition, explains “Local governments often place the costs of public improvements required to serve new development onto the development itself through the land use approval process.” (See, pg. 158). The rationale behind these types of fees is so “the benefit of public improvements made necessary by the new development principally flows to the new development, and that the developer can pass the cost of the improvement to the ultimate user of the improvement, the developer’s customer. The philosophy is often summarized in the adage that ‘growth should pay its own way.’” (Id. At 159) (emphasis added).
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs 2011 Master Plan included the following goal: “Water, sewer and storm drainage systems will be adequate to supply the long-term needs of the community.” Within that goal, two policy statements were listed: (1) “Manage growth so that the quantity, pace, and type of development does not exceed the capacity of public facilities, resulting in inadequacies in public services;” and (2) “New development shall be connected to both the municipal water system and the City of Salida’s sewer system. Prior to connection, the developer shall prepare and submit an impact report of the proposed development. This report will address the development’s impact on the existing water supply and existing sewer capacity;” and
WHEREAS, unfortunately Poncha Springs has not managed development pursuant to this direction. Instead, Poncha Springs has experienced exponential growth due to the Town Board’s unfettered approval of land use developments. These approvals have unfortunately been made by Poncha Springs with indifferent regard towards the City’s grave concerns of capacity of the Interceptor, including forceful warnings before the Town approved annexation and subdivision plat applications of developments exceeding critical threshold Interceptor capacity; and
WHEREAS, the Salida City Council acting as the Water and Wastewater Enterprise Board is the responsible agent for preserving, sustaining, enhancing and expanding the City’s utility systems, and owe an obligation and a fiduciary responsibility to current ratepayers, as well as current and future properties not specially benefiting from the necessary Interceptor upgrades; and
WHEREAS, due to infrastructure limitations at the Poncha Interceptor, the Enterprise lacks the capacity to serve additional Single Family Equivalent development projects until such time that capital improvements are financed, funded and completed to provide the ability to serve new building construction projects; and
WHEREAS, City staff, its consultants and Council have worked diligently to ensure that the Interceptor improvements are constructed and that the is sufficient capacity to serve additional new development. The City has obtained design survey and completed 90% construction drawings in 2022 for the replacement of the Interceptor. The City has proactively moved this need forward to ensure that construction can proceed in a timely manner once funding and financing is established. However, the capital improvement costs of this upgraded and expanded Poncha Interceptor are far beyond the ability of the Enterprise or City to fund or finance, obligating the Enterprise and City to search for a more affordable, effective and fair way to pay for wastewater services and capital upgrades benefitting specific new and future properties; and
WHEREAS, municipalities have the authority to enact moratoria in order to preserve the status quo, protect public health and safety, and promote orderly development so long as it is not contrary to a statewide regulatory scheme or policy; and
WHEREAS, the City Council hereby finds and determines that a moratorium on the acceptance, processing and approval of applications for connection to the wastewater system for properties in the Poncha Springs Service Area benefiting from the Poncha Interceptor and affected by its capacity limitations which have not been approved for connection by the Salida City Council through executed sewer line extension or connection agreements preserves the status quo in such a manner as to protect public health and safety, and promote orderly development within the City
and is not contrary to any statewide regulatory schemes or policies, and furthermore provides sufficient assurance as to the availability of wastewater taps for pending applications for properties which have already been approved for connection to the wastewater system through execution of sewer line extension or connection agreements, while also protecting the City’s and Enterprise’s ability to adequately serve existing utility customers, thereby protecting the Enterprise’s wastewater infrastructure; and
WHEREAS, a moratorium was not imposed earlier because the Town of Poncha Springs led the City to believe that good faith negotiations were being held to settle and resolve this matter to determine funding for the necessary Interceptor upgrades, and because the City was waiting to receive a response after the applicable Public Works agency letters; however, having not heard realistic proposals from either Poncha Springs or the subject developers, the City is forced to impose this official moratorium; and
WHEREAS, the City Council recognizes the announcement of this moratorium alerts and concerns neighboring property owners and developers, and therefore the confirms that the moratorium will not apply to applications for properties benefiting from the required Interceptor capital improvements which have already been approved for connection to the wastewater system through execution of sewer line extension or connection agreements and will not apply to those lots platted within the Town of Poncha Springs at the time the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Transfer of Sewer System was executed between the City of Salida and Town of Poncha Springs on April 6, 2010; and
WHEREAS, the Council also finds and determines that the subject moratorium concerning infrastructure capacity and wastewater services is necessary to the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and that this ordinance should therefore become effective upon adoption, as authorized by C.R.S. § 31-16-105.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ACTING AS THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE WATER AND WASTEWATER ENTERPRISE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Imposition of Temporary Moratorium. Effective immediately, upon the date of this Ordinance, a moratorium is imposed upon the acceptance, processing, and approval of all applications for connection to the wastewater system for properties in or around the Poncha Springs Service Area benefiting from the necessary Interceptor capital improvements, which have not been approved for connection by the Salida City Council through executed sewer line extension or connection agreements, and excluding those lots platted within the Town of Poncha Springs at the time the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Transfer of Sewer System was executed between the City of Salida and Town of Poncha Springs on April 6, 2010.
Section 3. Effective Date; Duration; review. The moratorium imposed by this Ordinance shall commence as of the effective date of this Ordinance and shall remain in effect
until the day construction commences of an approved and financed upgraded Poncha Interceptor, unless extended or shortened by further action of the City Council. This moratorium also shall be reviewed by City Council every six (6) months.
Section 4. A copy of the September 13, 2022 “Poncha Interceptor Flow Analysis Technical Memorandum” shall be posted online at www.cityofsalida.com/publicworks as well as on file in the Public Works Director’s office, located at 340 W. Highway 291, Salida, for review and inspection at all times during regular business hours for the entire duration of this moratorium.
Section 5. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance or of the Code provisions enacted hereby be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance or of such Code provision, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 6. Emergency declaration. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-16-105, the City Council hereby finds, determines and declares that an emergency exists and that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and the financial well-being of the City and the Enterprise due to grave infrastructure capacity and utility services concerns, and therefore, this ordinance must be passed as an emergency ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ AND PASSED, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council this 6th day of June, 2023.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: ______________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:________________
City Clerk Erin Kelley
Published in The Mountain Mail June 9 and 13, 2023
