Public Notice
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
To the electors of the Town of Poncha Springs
Notice is hereby given that a Mail Ballot Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. At this election three (3) trustees will be elected.
For anyone interested in running for office, Nomination Petitions will be available Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 at 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, Colorado.
Nomination Petitions are to be returned to the Deputy Town Clerk, no later than Monday, January 24th, 2022 by 5:00 PM.
For more information please call 719-539-6882
Published in The Mountain Mail December 17 and 21, 2021
