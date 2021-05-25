PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Town of Poncha Springs
PO Box 190
333 Burnett Avenue
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Sealed BIDS for construction of the CR120 to Poncha Town Center Trail will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 until 10:00 am, June 18th, 2021. At which time, they will be opened and publicly read.
The project consists of the construction of an ~640LF Trail connecting CR 120 to the north access point of the Poncha Town Center and Legree’s Grocery Store including traversing the hill up to CR 120. The Trail is designed to be 8’ wide with 4” compacted class 6 road base, commercial weed barrier and topped with compacted grey breeze crushed fines. Project substantial completion will be no later than September 30, 2021.
The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases. Contractors must have the capability to communicate via email and submit project documentation via cloud tools such as Dropbox.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available after May 21st, 2021. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Paper copies of the Contract Bid Documents may be obtained by qualified contractors from the Town of Poncha Springs, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242. Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of: CR120 to Poncha Town Center Trail and must be sent to both of the following email addresses: mail@ponchasprings.us, & manager@ponchasprings.us. All other requests for documents shall be to Town of Poncha Springs via public records request.
Dates of Advertisement:
Tuesday May 25th, 2021
Friday May 28th, 2021
Tuesday June 1st, 2021
Friday June 4th, 2021
/s/_____________
Brian Berger
Published in The Mountain Mail May 25, 28 and June 1 and 4, 2021
