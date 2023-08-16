PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CALL FOR ELECTION AND NOMINATIONS
COLORADO MOUNTAIN COLLEGE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY COLORADO MOUNTAIN COLLEGE, a local college district, that the regular biennial election of members of the Board of Trustees of the local college district will be held on November 7, 2023. Members of the Board of Trustees shall be elected for each of the following trustee districts:
TRUSTEE DISTRICT 2, TERM 4 years
DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT BOUNDARIES All areas within the legal boundaries of Roaring Fork School District.
TRUSTEE DISTRICT 4, TERM 4 years
DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT BOUNDARIES All areas within the legal boundaries of Summit School District RE-1.
TRUSTEE DISTRICT 5, TERM 4 years
DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT BOUNDARIES All areas within the legal boundaries of Steamboat Springs School District RE-2.
TRUSTEE DISTRICT 6, TERM 4 years
DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT BOUNDARIES All areas within the legal boundaries of Lake County School District RE-1.
Any person who desires to be a candidate for Colorado Mountain College local college district and who is an eligible elector in one of the above trustee districts shall file a petition for nomination pursuant to C.R.S. 23-71-114; C.R.S. 1-4-803; and part 9 of article 4 of title 1, C.R.S. The candidate must reside within the trustee district area for which they seek election. Petitions for nomination may be obtained beginning August 9, 2023, from Julie Hanson, Designated Election Official, Colorado Mountain College, 802 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, (970) 947-8402, or jshanson@coloradomtn.edu on or after Aug. 9, 2023. The deadline for the filing of nomination petitions is September 1, 2023, by 5:00 p.m. Petitions with at least 50 qualifying signatures must be received by this time by Colorado Mountain College at the above address. Any questions should be directed to Julie Hanson contact listed above) or Lucia Padilla, General Counsel, at the above address or at 970-947-8428
By Julie S. Hanson Designated Election Official
Colorado Mountain College, a Local College District
Published in The Mountain Mail August 15 and 18, 2023
