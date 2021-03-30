PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, April 26th, 2021– 6:30 p.m. – Board of Trustees Meeting
Public Hearing: Consideration of No Parking on East side of Halley’s Ave.
Monday April 26th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
Upon request from adjacent landowners an agenda item will be included on the April 26th, 2021 regular meeting of the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees to discuss and consider No Parking on the East side of Halley’s Ave. Interested parties can participate in the discussion through a scheduled Public Hearing on Monday April 26th, 2021.
Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 836 0643 4946. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946 or www.zoom.us.
The Board will evaluate in person attendance as the meeting gets closer. Should in person be included it will be identified on the posted agenda on the Town’s website, www.ponchaspringscolorado.us, at the Post Office, and Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 no later than Friday April 23rd.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 30, 2021
