PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE SALIDA CITY COUNCIL for ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 AND CHAPTER 16 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SEXUALLY-ORIENTED BUSINESSES TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on March 1, 2022, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, CO and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
Published in The Mountain Mail February 4, 2022
