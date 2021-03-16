PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, April 26th, 2021– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Rezoning Request and Minor Subdivision Preliminary Plat – Holman Addition
Monday, April 26th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held Monday April 26th, 2021 by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission for review of a Preliminary Plat for a proposed Rezoning and Minor Subdivision of a 6.34-acre lot owed by Elizabeth Holman to be divided into 3 lots. The applicant requests two lots consisting of 1 – 3.93-acre lot and 1 – 1.070-acre lot to be rezoned to T3 – Sub-Urban Zone and one - 1.06-acre lot to be rezoned to T-5 – Urban Center Zone from the current Private Natural Zone.
The subdivision is located on the west side of Poncha Springs/US 285 on a vacant lot to the north of Quarry Station and west of US Hwy 285, Parcel #R380509100080. The proposal would provide the necessary easement for and extend Nickerson Ave northeast to a new access point across from CR120. Utilities will be accessible from the Quarry Station Subdivision. A proposed preliminary plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees and Planning & Zoning Commission will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 836 0643 4946. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 16, 2021
