PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John Peter Nahomenuk, Deceased
Case Number 23PR4
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 21, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred.
Joanne McGrew,
Personal Representative of the Estate
P.O. Box 8971
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
Kathryn Welter
Weathervane Law
18840 Mountain View Dr.
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone Number: (719)398-3317
Email: katy@weathervanelaw.com
Atty. Reg. #50868
Published in The Mountain Mail April 18, 25 and May 2, 2023
