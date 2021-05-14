PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range: 04/01/2021 - 04/30/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Adam Ratner, 1997.50; Aidan Osborn, 284.00; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 8900.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1267.23; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 300.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1838.47; Anthony Niemann & Anthony Timko, 11193.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 6580.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1504.11; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5187.77; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 524.15; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1540.85; AutoZone, 394.92; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 68010.10; Badger Meter Inc, 6432.00; Barnard Structures, Inc, 9082.95; Brady Brothers Inc., 1682.15; Broken String Guitars Inc, 400.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 2437.48; C.S. Collins Inc., 914.97; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cellco Partnership, 812.35; CenturyLink, 1346.13; Cesare, Inc, 4856.40; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 18.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 14710.81; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 58140.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 485.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1819.54; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1193.20; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 269.77; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 265.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 187.20; City of Salida, 3019.83; Colonial Life, 275.94; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 317.50; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 30.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 363.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 132.76; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 51198.61; Colorado Parks & Recreation Association, 375.00; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 25877.98; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 50.00; Core & Main LP, 380.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 3621.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 623.88; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 608.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1190.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 785.85; Dell Financial Services LLC, 185.30; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1806.75; Devon Kasper, 200.00; Devyn Grundy, 140.00; DME Solutions Inc, 86.71; DPC Industries, Inc., 433.75; E-470 Public Highway Authority, 7.58; EasYoke Management LLC, 254.70; Elavon, Inc, 1276.29; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 332.33; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; Fastenal Company, 3325.43; FCI IND INC, 1739.99; FDS Holdings, Inc, 829.27; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2472.13; Fire and Police Pension Association, 40840.05; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3639.20; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 295.90; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 15486.45; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 1076.50; Galls, LLC, 99.99; Gary Lacy, 1964.57; Glacier Bank, 10890.83; Gobin’s Inc., 752.19; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 100.00; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 121463.12; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 780.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 740.45; IC Security Printers Inc, 202.23; Impresco LLC, 480.19; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26550.64; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jerry Loudenburg, 137.98; John Butterfield, 1497.50; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 457.14; Lance Cliff, 265.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 409.88; Materials Management Co, 304.70; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 2459.02; McFarland Oil LLC, 3555.09; Michael Rosso, 98.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 31.99; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Mishmash Electric, 525.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 127.50; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2910.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 172.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 1170.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 395.36; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 15815.00; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pride Outfitting, LLC, 6769.53; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 631.26; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 217.00; Randy Johnson, 2400.00; Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, 5.67; Richey Design LLC, 436.79; Riverside Trophies, 50.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Russell Johnson, 212.00; Salida Auto Parts, 309.80; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Mountain Trails, 10000.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; SGS North America Inc, 2008.67; Slate Communications, 3781.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3468.65; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 763.95; Steve Berkenkotter, 1282.56; Sue Ann Hum, 1250.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3857.90; Trans-West Inc., 154694.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 7310.61; Tyler Business Forms, 1455.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2859.10; US Foods, Inc., 235.70; US Postmaster, 1247.06; USA Blue Book, 4207.50; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 180.84; Verdek Green Technologies Corp, 16967.00; VISA, 52.94; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 626.32; Wilson Williams, LLP, 17477.86; Winsupply of Salida, 812.93; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 49443.15;
$898,113.66
Payroll Expenditure: April 2021, $419,498.36
Total April Expenditures: $1,317,612.02
Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 2021
