PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET and BUDGET
AMENDMENT
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget for the ensuing year of 2021 and an amended budget for the 2020 budget year, has been submitted to the City of Salida. A copy of such 2020 budget amendment and 2021 proposed budget is on file for public review in the Finance Office, City of Salida, 448 E 1st Street, Ste #112, Salida, Colorado, each weekday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
City Council hereby gives notice that public hearings on the amended 2020 budget and on the budget for fiscal year 2021 will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 448 E 1st Street, Salida, Colorado, when and where all interested parties may appear and be heard.
Any interested elector of the City of Salida may file an objection to the amended or proposed budget prior to the final adoption of the amendment or the budget. It is anticipated that City of Salida’s budget will be adopted at the regular meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:00.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 8, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.