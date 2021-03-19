PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE MARIJUANA LAWS
OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Marijuana Laws of the State of Colorado, PG Retail I, LLC dba Nature’s Medicine, has requested the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a change of location from 230 W 16th Street Unit C, to 7595 W Highway 50 Salida, CO 81201.
A hearing on the application received April 6, 2021 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on April 6, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado.
LOCAL LICENSING AUTHORITY
_____________________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Premises Posted: March 25, 2021
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19, 2021
