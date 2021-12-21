PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
The Missouri Park Ditch Company has received, pursuant to § 7-42-114, C.R.S., the following demand that a duplicate certificate be issued for Certificate No. 535 for 2 shares issued to Mountain View Farms HOA:
NOTIFICATION OF LOST CERTIFICATE FOR MISSOURI PARK DITCH COMPANY
STATE OF COLORADO )
COUNTY OF CHAFFEE ) ss.
STATEMENT OF LOSS
Donald Ostergard (the "Affiant"), being of lawful age and having been duly sworn upon oath, states as follows:
1. That the Affiant is the assignee and/or the legal representative of the owner of two (2) shares of Missouri Park Ditch Company (the "Company"), as evidenced by Certificate No. 535 (the "Certificate").
2. That the Certificate has been lost, mislaid or destroyed.
3. That the Certificate is the property of the Affiant and that it has not been transferred or hypothecated by Affiant.
4. That, pursuant to C.R.S., Section 7-42-114, Affiant demands that the Company issue a duplicate certificate to Affiant as outlined in C.R.S., Sections 7-42114 through 117.
5. That Affiant further states that he/she shall be responsible for all expenses incurred by the Company in issuance of the duplicate certificate, and that he/she shall indemnify and hold harmless the Company from and against all loss, damage, and expense which may occur by reason of any person or persons presenting the Certificate to the Company and seeking the benefits and privileges thereof.
FURTHER AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
/s/ Donald R. Ostergard
Name: Donald R. Ostergard
Address: 8551 Mtn View Farms Ln
Salida, CO 81201
SUBSCRIBED AND SWORN TO before me this 12th day of November, 2021, by Donald Ostergard.
My Commission Expires:
6-25-2023
/s/Elisa Taylor
Notary Public
ELISA TAYLOR
NOTARY PUBLIC
STATE OF COLORADO
NOTARY ID 20194024051
My Commission Expires 6-25-2023
All assessments levied by Missouri Park Ditch Company against the subject shares have been fully paid by the stockholders, legal representative(s) or assignee(s).
Notice is hereby given that, on or after February 6th, 2022, Missouri Park Ditch Company will issue a duplicate certificate of the subject certificate in accordance with §§ 7-42-114 to 7-42-117, C.R.S., to the registered owners or the registered owners’ legal representatives or assignee(s) or any lienholder named in the books of Missouri Park Ditch Company as a lienholder on the subject certificate unless a contrary claim is filed. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the subject certificate must file a claim with Missouri Park Ditch Company prior to February 6th, 2022. Any and all claims to the subject certificate shall be forfeited and abandoned if not submitted to Missouri Park Ditch Company prior to this date.
Missouri Park Ditch Company
By: Carolyn Alexander, Secretary/Treasurer
PO Box 184
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Published in The Mountain Mail December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 and January 4, 2022
