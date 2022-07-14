PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joann L. Morgan a.k.a. Joann Louise Morgan, Deceased
Case Number: 2022PR30020
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before November 8, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kevin S. Morgan
Personal Representative
10782 Xanadu Street
Commerce City, Colorado 80022
Attorney for Personal Representative:
HUGHES LAW LIMITED
Dustin T. Hughes
130 W. 2nd Street, Ste. 1
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-221-3336
E-mail: dustin@hred.co
Atty. Reg. #: 35184
Published in The Mountain Mail July 8, 15 and 22, 2022
