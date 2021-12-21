PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue,
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Zackary Garrett Ritzman-Hinman
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Ley Eight Belle
Case Number: 21C70
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 12-13-2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Zackary Garrett Ritzman-Hinman
be changed to
Ley Eight Belle
By/s/ Melisa Freeman
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail December 17, 21 and 24, 2021
