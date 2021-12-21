Public Notice
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
11/01/2021 - 11/30/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
AFD Pavement Marking, LLC, 25674.39; Aimee Tihonovich, 127.00; Alec Coscarella, 3687.00; Allen Jay Properties LLC, 1000.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 4147.49; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 572.43; Anissa E. Caiazza, 49.11; Ann S. Daniels, 160.00; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 164.22; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1546.63; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5108.20; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 199.70; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1878.00; AutoZone, 502.18; Badger Meter Inc, 69966.58; Barnard Structures, Inc, 140804.25; BoundTree Medical, 237.90; Business Solutions Leasing, 1443.33; Butala Construction Company, 1464.16; C.S. Collins Inc., 533.90; Carol Babcock, 15.00; Cellco Partnership, 1214.58; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 50000.00; CenturyLink, 1064.64; Cesare, Inc, 2968.30; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 83.50; Chaffee County Commissioners, 190087.50; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 300000.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 5064.73; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 839.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 858.18; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 9689.47; Clark Roberts, 846.00; Colonial Life, 853.52; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 110.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 211.38; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 224210.36; Colorado Municipal League, 6625.00; Columbine Control Company, 6237.16; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 91.87; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 60.00; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 1657.41; Core & Main LP, 2803.95; Corey Orth, 265.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2328.75; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 278.26; Daniel Strawn, 280.00; David Criswell, 265.69; David Lady, 460.32; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 511.19; Diesslin Structures Inc., 5000.00; DME Solutions Inc, 75.82; DPC Industries, Inc., 1403.72; Elavon, Inc, 2225.40; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 157.60; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 4310.00; Elite Brands of Colorado, 106.80; Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., 2400.00; Erin Kelley, 391.62; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 220.20; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FBS Automotive, Inc., 79.49; FCI IND INC, 2259.62; FDS Holdings, Inc, 490.93; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 6495.00; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 4362.86; Fire and Police Pension Association, 41391.99; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3661.05; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 486.87; Galls, LLC, 777.65; GHA Technologies, Inc., 8000.00; Glacier Bank, 31673.62; Gobin’s Inc., 1703.72; Goble Sampson Associates, Inc., 528.31; Grainger, 2377.58; Hardline Equipment LLC, 92.09; Harrell’s, Inc., 228.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 2505.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Holman Court LLC, 6281.61; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 160.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 6626.33; Identifix Inc, 1428.00; Impresco LLC, 900.32; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 28895.94; Jackie Mart, 125.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jerry A. Fesenmeyer, 400.00; Jim Smyth, 107.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 2824.82; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 492.00; JVA, Incorporated, 759.00; Karen E. Karnuta, 4000.00; Karen Lundberg, 865.84; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 250.00; Kois Brothers Equipment Company Inc., 143.30; Kristen Hussey, 96.00; Lexipol LLC, 6019.65; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 380.72; Loran DeLong, 33.41; Lynna’s Lodge LLC, 40.00; M.D. & Associates LLC, 108.00; MACK Pack LLC, 478.08; Marcia C. Blakeman, 476.00; Mary Leslie Hartman, 560.00; Materials Management Co, 403.70; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 113.95; McFarland Oil LLC, 4988.10; Merchant Services, 0.26; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 101.39; Miriam Luna Gonzalez, 68.21; Mobile Record Shredders, 73.75; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 148.75; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 5010.00; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 3576.61; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 120.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 748.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 1460.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 4618.21; Myka R Daugherty, 300.00; Nalco Company, 5123.25; Nicholas Tolsma, 231.00; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 39.80; Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., 2898.00; Pavlacka LLC, 3565.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 112.25; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 80.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 26727.98; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richland Research Corporation, 229.40; Riverside Trophies, 319.95; RMS Utilities, Inc., 441505.19; Robin Nejame, 180.00; Rocky Mountain Cabinets & Countertops, 1125.54; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Auto Parts, 1163.79; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 1038.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 9864.53; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 20347.00; Scotty P. Krob, -1500.00; SGS North America Inc, 4315.62; Share Corporation, 907.91; Shawnalee Jean Clark, 80.00; Slate Communications, 6875.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2731.21; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 293.60; Square Inc., 116.68; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 280.39; Stephanie McDonald, 239.99; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 572.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4102.76; Thomas J. Hittle, 4222.00; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 538.04; Tom Palka, 125.00; Trans-West Inc., 757.47; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8977.12; Tyler Business Forms, 243.33; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 900.00; UMB Bank, N.A., 146178.00; US Postmaster, 1259.92; USA Blue Book, 3800.42; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 208.56; VeriTrace, Inc, 143.50; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1580.92; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 850.04; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 1208.91; Wilson Williams, LLP, 20673.48; Winsupply of Salida, 172.45; Xcel Energy - Salida, 159388.04; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 84370.50;
$2,277,292.50
Payroll Expenditure:
November 2021, $464,086.53
Total November Expenditures: $2,741,379.03
Published in The Mountain Mail December 21, 2021
