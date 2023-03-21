PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
02/01/2023 - 02/28/2023
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 4975.60; All-Phase Environmental Consultants Inc, 275.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 3021.88; American Health Holding, Inc., 6.33; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1445.43; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2799.89; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 894.86; Atmos Energy Corporation, 16768.87; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 356.54; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 4578.16; AutoZone, 19.18; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 1700.00; B Side Enterprises, Inc., 4538.14; Badger Meter Inc, 120.24; Berry Companies Inc., 6562.00; BoundTree Medical, 669.99; Brandon Evans, 48.00; Brenna Osborn, 178.00; Brian Jefferson, 48.00; Broadcast Music, Inc, 267.00; Buena Vista Mountain Adventures, 2160.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1741.14; Butala Construction Company, 226.08; C.S. Collins Inc., 175.44; Carbondale Community Chamber of Commerce, 5000.00; Cellco Partnership, 1700.51; Central Colorado Foodshed Alliance, 200.00; CenturyLink, 546.06; Chaffee County, 331187.50; Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., 30000.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 1095.00; Chaffee County Treasurer, 1779.98; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 150.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.25; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Meseke, 477.00; City of Salida, 3830.23; CivicPlus, LLC, 1968.20; Clarion Associates LLC, 11935.09; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 285.00; Colorado Central Telecom, 2018.27; Colorado Communications and Utilities Alliance, 550.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 934.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 124014.60; Colorado Mountain College, 22590.00; Colorado Municipal League, 6534.00; Colorado Symphony Association, 2184.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 410.67; Compumeric Engineering, 12848.00; Consolidated Communications Network of Colorado, 100.00; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 537.07; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 285.00; Core & Main LP, 428.36; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2137.50; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 256.18; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1850.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 1747.83; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1219.66; Department of Health and Human Services, 180.00; Donna J Rhoads, 300.00; Douglas Parmalee, 200.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 1222.57; EasYoke Management LLC, 200.00; Elite Brands of Colorado, 341.50; Employers Council Services Inc, 620.00; EnB Janitorial LLC, 850.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FCI IND INC, 2582.18; FDS Holdings, Inc, 2073.81; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2169.66; Finchloom, Inc., 8013.82; Fire and Police Pension Association, 51748.61; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 1882.46; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 2019.25; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 418.13; Galls, LLC, 397.31; Glacier Bank, 51326.74; Gobin’s Inc., 1243.05; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; Grainger, 440.88; Guidestone Colorado, 153.00; GWD Inc., 264.34; HD Supply, Inc., 203.21; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 2000.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 334.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 720.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 2211.86; Impresco LLC, 601.19; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 34150.90; Jamison Bell, 18.80; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jennifer Davisson, 79.92; Jerry Scavezze, 200.00; JLL PIONEER, INC, 2400.27; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 589.85; Johnny Glavinick, 28.00; Johnny’s Plumbing & Hydronics Co, 4424.87; Julian Rubinstein, 250.00; Julie Marie Jackson Bernard, 5148.00; JVA, Incorporated, 3002.00; Kevin Hoss, 350.00; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 250.00; Kirk L. Roberts, 500.00; Lance R Thonhoff, 934.07; Lincoln Todd, 150.65; LN Curtis & Sons, 3860.29; MACK Pack LLC, 359.87; Magellan Data and Mapping Strategies, 12500.00; Mark Willburn, 273.26; Materials Management Co, 515.70; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 40.44; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 654.64; McFarland Oil LLC, 8461.11; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 36.60; Mobile Record Shredders, 12.00; Moltz Construction, Inc., 130879.22; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 800.50; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 319.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 1654.79; Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, 1800.00; OpenGov, Inc., 22500.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 41.88; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Paul R. & Rebecca J. Stringer, 2161.47; Paymentech, LLC, 1786.70; Pinnacol Assurance, 10151.21; POSM Software LLC, 5500.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 139.60; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 20424.12; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Recreonics Inc., 914.70; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 136.40; Rok Skool, 1720.00; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4000.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 3091.00; Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund, 200.00; Santa Barbara Control Systems Inc., 7575.00; Schaeffer Mfg Co, 424.32; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 12932.50; SGS North America Inc, 2029.50; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 95568.38; Slate Communications, 6638.50; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1685.77; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 636.26; studioseed, LLC, 21055.84; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 385.00; Sydney Schieren, 9415.62; Terry Allen Parker, 356.24; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 250.57; The Neenan Company LLLP, 84539.50; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 83.60; Thomas Mountfort, 9.97; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 306.20; Transfirst Group Inc., 171.41; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 4817.53; Two Bees LLC, 360.00; UniFirst Corporation, 74.90; UniFirst First Aid Corp, 67.48; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, 13685.49; US Postmaster, 1334.95; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 144.48; Valerian LLC, 2160.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 258.87; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1041.49; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 962.66; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 1216.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 21662.40; Winsupply of Salida, 160.21; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18014.77;
$1,380,297.54
Payroll Expenditure: February 2023, $573,182.53
Total February Expenditures: $1,953,480.07
Published in The Mountain Mail March 21, 2023
