PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, PO Box 279

Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Parent(s)/Petitioner(s): HILDA YESENIA REYES RODRIGUEZ AND DIEGO ALBERTO MONTELLANO GONZALEZ

for:

Minor Child: BRYAN MONTELLANO

to change the child’s name to:

BRYAN JOSEPH MONTELLANO

Case Number:

2021C030073

Division  Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on May 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

BRYAN MONTELLANO

be changed to

BRYAN JOSEPH  MONTELLANO

By __________________________

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 18 and 21, 2021

