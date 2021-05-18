PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, PO Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Parent(s)/Petitioner(s): HILDA YESENIA REYES RODRIGUEZ AND DIEGO ALBERTO MONTELLANO GONZALEZ
for:
Minor Child: BRYAN MONTELLANO
to change the child’s name to:
BRYAN JOSEPH MONTELLANO
Case Number:
2021C030073
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on May 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
BRYAN MONTELLANO
be changed to
BRYAN JOSEPH MONTELLANO
By __________________________
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 18 and 21, 2021
