PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from 2 persons desiring to serve as members, and 2 persons interested in serving as associate members on the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment. Applicants must have permanently and continuously resided in the county for one year preceding the date of their appointment and shall hold no other elected office of Chaffee County. While there are no specific requirements other than residency, applicants should be able to demonstrate knowledge about different types of land usage and how they affect surrounding properties. Two positions are to be filled at this time and 2 associates determined.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Commissioner’s Office located in the Courthouse at 104 Crestone Avenue, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218 Ext. 0.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 5, 9, 12 and 16, 2021
