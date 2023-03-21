PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing during the regular meeting on Tuesday May 2, 2023, in Salida for the purpose of considering a Special Event Permit for the High Lonesome 100. The event is scheduled for July 21-22, 2023 and the group will be applying for a special event liquor license. Onsite camping is part of the event. Approximately 920 people are estimated for the event, including staff. Freestone Endurance LLC is applying for a multiyear special event permit with Chaffee County.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this request is available for public inspection in the Commissioners’ office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida during business hours or by calling 719-530-5561. Information is also available on the associated agenda at https://chaffeecoco.portal.civicclerk.com/. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 21, 2023
