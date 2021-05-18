PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of April 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3071; GREEN SATIVA, LLC, c/o Babak Behzadzadeh, 215 Cherry Hills Farm Dr., Englewood, CO 80113 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Chris D. Cummins, #35154 Emilie B. Polley, #51296 Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC 13511 Northgate Estates Dr., Ste. 250 Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921 (719) 471-1212)
Second Amended Application for Plan for Augmentation
PUEBLO COUNTY
II. Background and Summary of Plan for Augmentation. Applicant is the lessee of approximately 40 acres and an associated well, from lessor Go Go Real Estate, LLC, such property being located in the SW¼ of Section 24 and the NW¼ of Section 25, all in Township 21 South, Range 61 West of the 6th P.M., Pueblo County, Colorado (“Property”). See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). The Property’s address is 63500 East Highway 96, Boone, Colorado 81025. The Applicant intends to utilize the Property for a commercial marijuana grow facility, including irrigation and associated commercial and domestic uses. The Applicant seeks approval of a plan for augmentation for replacement of out-of-priority depletions resulting from the pumping of an existing well located on a parcel adjacent to the Property for the purposes of year-round cultivation and irrigation of a crop including cannabis (hemp and marijuana), and the associated commercial, domestic, drinking and sanitary needs for the grow facility. III. Application for Approval of Plan for Augmentation. A. Structures to be Augmented. The structure to be augmented consists of an existing well, known as the “Green Well No. 2”, DWR Permit No. 1379-R (WDID 1405070) as decreed in Case No. W-2162, for 1,200 gpm with an annual withdraw limit of 850 acre-feet for irrigation uses, located in the SE¼ NE¼ of Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 61 West of the 6th P.M., Pueblo, Colorado (UTM 571510 Easting, 4229366 Northing). The Green Well No. 2, originally decreed in Case No. W-2162, was drilled to the Arkansas River Alluvium on December 31, 1933. There is also domestic well with Permit No. 142742 located on the Property serving a duplex, which is separate from the grow operations and is not a part of this Application for Augmentation Plan. B. Water Rights to be Used for Augmentation. Water rights to be used for augmentation consists of fully consumable water leased from the Pueblo Board of Water Works (“PBWW”). Such lease shall be assigned to the Arkansas Groundwater Users’ Association (“AGUA”) for operations consistent with this Application. Applicant reserves the right to transfer its rights and entitlements under this plan for augmentation, when approved, to a well users association or other augmenting entity in the future. Applicant also reserves the right to seek a term and condition in any final decree requesting the Water Court to retain perpetual jurisdiction over the plan for augmentation for the sole purpose to add new or additional sources of augmentation water pursuant to Section C.R.S. §37-92-305(8). 1. Lease with the Pueblo Board of Water Works. Applicant has entered into a lease for 17 acre-feet of fully consumable water with PBWW assigned to, and administered by, AGUA, of which the Applicant is a member. The water rights or sources of water that may be used for augmentation in this augmentation plan include the following: a. Fully consumable water controlled by AGUA and owned by PBWW. All water to be used in this augmentation plan provided by AGUA by way of Pueblo Water must be decreed or otherwise legally available for augmentation purposes. The source of such water is unspecified in the Lease Agreement, but may include Pueblo Water’s water stored in Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, from direct flow transmountain water or from any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of Pueblo Water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes. Water deliveries may include, without limitation, water stored in Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County), and reusable return flows. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. b. Fully consumable water controlled and owned by AGUA. The source of such water may include AGUA’s reusable Excelsior Ditch historical consumptive use credits, as decreed in Case No. 04CW062, along with other fully consumable supplies such as excess Triview Metropolitan District, Donala Water and Sanitation District, and/or Colorado Springs Utilities reusable municipal return flows accruing to the Arkansas River at Fountain Creek. The Excelsior Ditch historical consumptive use credits accrue to the Arkansas River near it confluence with Chico Creek through recharge pits decreed in Case No. 04CW62, but also may be contributed to the Arkansas River from releases from the Stonewall Springs Reservoir Complex, as decreed in Case No. 16CW3093, at a point upstream of the Chico Creek confluence. C. Statement of Plan for Augmentation. 1. Diversions and Depletions. a. Uses. Indoor and outdoor cultivation and irrigation of a crop, including cannabis (hemp and marijuana), and the associated commercial, processing, industrial, domestic (including landscape irrigation and stock watering), drinking and sanitary needs for a grow facility. b. Diversions. Diversions will occur year-round, with all uses generally increasing during the summer months. The anticipated maximum well diversions under this plan is up to 15.0 annual acre feet. c. Depletions. Water diverted for all uses will be considered to be one-hundred percent consumptive. d. Return Flows. As all uses are being considered one hundred percent consumptive Applicant is not claiming any return flows from diversions from the well, including septic and irrigation return flows. However, Applicant reserves the right to claim such return flows in the future. 2. Location and Timing of Depletions. Pumping of the Green Well No. 2 will be entitled to occur on a year-round basis, resulting in year-round lagged depletions to the Arkansas River. Depletions from Green Well No. 2 occur to the Arkansas River in the SE¼ of Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 62 West of the 6th P.M., approximately 12 miles downstream from AGUA’s Excelsior Ditch Recharge Ponds point of accretion. Applicant’s water resource engineer has generated a Unit Response Function (URF) for the wells using the Glover Method (Glover, 1954). The lagging analysis shows that over 95 percent of the depletions are expected to occur within 24 months of pumping. 3. Replacement Water. Replacement water available from Applicant’s lease with PBWW, administered by AGUA, to augment the Applicant’s well depletions are at least 15.5 acre-feet, accounting for transit losses, and any such additional augmentation water applicant may acquire in the future. Current replacement water provided by AGUA under the PBWW lease is fully consumable and is available to the Applicant at the point of depletion on the Arkansas River caused by the pumping of any well under this plan. D. Name and Address of Owners of Land Upon Which Structures are Located. The well to be augmented under this plan is located on land owned by Go Go Real Estate, LLC whose address is 2215 Cherry Hills Farm Dr., Englewood, CO 80113.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of June 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of May 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail May 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.