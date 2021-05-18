PUBLIC NOTICE
Combined Courts, Chaffee County, Colorado
142 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201
Plaintiff: Estate of David R. Hewitt, Doris Hewitt
v.
Defendant : Milford Hewitt deceased unknown heirs
Weihman Law LLC
Sam Weihman, #47902
329 West hwy 50, Salida, CO 81201
Phone: 719-239-1340
Email: sam@weihmanlaw.com\
Case Number: 2021CV030011
Division 1
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court of this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property at 1031 Illinois Ave. Salida CO 81201.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 18, 25, June 1, 8 and 15, 2021
