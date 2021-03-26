PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) will submit a grant application to the Colorado Division of Housing (CDOH) for the purpose of requesting $60,000 in project funds for to build 4 affordable homes at M&3rd Streets to benefit low-income households in Chaffee County. All interested persons are encouraged to contact the applicant for further information. Written comments should be sent to the CHT, PO Box 692, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or emailed to info@chaffeehousing.org, and will be forwarded to the CDOH for consideration during the application process. Members of the public may request a public meeting and should arrange a request with the CHT. The CHT will then post notice of meeting (Date, Time, and Location) to ensure other members of the public are aware of the meeting. If reasonable accommodations are needed for persons attending the public meeting, please contact the CHT. For further information, call 719-239-1199.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 26, 2021
