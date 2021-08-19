PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for Nominations for School Directors
Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 School District
Fremont County, Colorado
The Cotopaxi School District in the County of Fremont, Colorado calls for nomination of candidates for the school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular school election to be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
At this election 2 directors will be elected representing districts D & E for a term of office of four years. To be qualified a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the director district which will be represented. A person is ineligible to run for the school director if she/she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular school election.
Nomination petitions may be obtained at the Cotopaxi School between the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday, unless the district office is closed.
Completed petitions shall be submitted to Cotopaxi School and the superintendent no later than 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 17 and 20, 2021
