PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 25
(Series 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO APPROVING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW FOR A MODIFICATION TO A DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR THE SALIDA CROSSINGS PLANNED DEVELOPMENT LOCATED AT 1520 E. HIGHWAY 50 AND REPEALING AND REPLACING ORDINANCE 2018-04
WHEREAS, the Salida Crossings Planned Development was originally approved by the City Council through the adoption of Ordinance 2018-04 on March 20, 2018 and subsequently referred to and approved by a vote of the electorate via a special ballot question on September 25, 2018; and
WHEREAS, the originally approved development plan consists of three (3) mixed-use buildings and a total of 122 residential units (including provisions for additional density and building height) on a single lot, among other requirements and allowances; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Salida Municipal Code 16-7-150, Modifications, the property owners have submitted a the modified Planned Development (PD) development plan consistingts of two (2) mixed-use buildings and a total of 92 residential units (with less additional allowable density and no additional allowable building height than the originally approved development plan) on a total of 22 lots, plus other common elements/tracts, among other requirements and allowances; and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission held a duly noticed public hearing on November 8, 2022 and recommended Council approve the requested modifications to the PD Development Plan with certain conditions pursuant to the attached Salida Crossings modified development plan, including Exhibit A: Salida Crossings Development Plan, dated ______; Exhibit B: Salida Crossings Architectural Plans, dated ______; and Exhibit C: Conditions of Approval; and
WHEREAS, the project is consistent with the purpose, conditions and evaluation standards for modifications to PD development plans as set forth within Chapter 16, Article VII of the Salida Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, the City Council held a public hearing on the proposal requested modifications on December 20, 2022; and
WHEREAS, the proposal for the subject territory is consistent with the policies and goals of the City’s land use regulations and Comprehensive Plan, and will advance the public interest and welfare; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section One
That the entirety of the modified Salida Crossings Planned Development, located at 1520 E. Hwy 50, be and is hereby approved with the modifications shown by Exhibit A: Salida Crossings Development Plan, dated ____; Exhibit B: Salida Crossings Architectural
Plans, dated _____; and Exhibit C: Conditions of Approval. All exhibits are attached to this ordinance.
Section Two
Upon approval by the City Council of the subject Final Development Plan for the Salida Crossings Planned Development modification, it shall be considered a site specific development plan and granted a vested property right. The City Council is approving the vested property right subject to the terms and conditions contained in the development plan and this ordinance and failure to abide by such terms and conditions may, at the option of the City Council, after a public hearing, result in the forfeiture of vested property rights.
Section Three
Upon approval by the City Council the applicant shall have one hundred eighty (180) days to submit a final Mylar of Exhibits A and B; and incorporating the conditions of approval attached as Exhibit C for the Mayor’s signature and recordation.
Section Four
The City Clerk is hereby directed to undertake the following actions upon the adoption of this Ordinance:
1. Publish this Ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida.
Section Five
This Ordinance shall not have any effect on existing litigation and shall not operate as an abatement of any action or proceeding now pending under or by virtue of any ordinance repealed or amended as herein provided, and the same shall be construed and concluded under such prior ordinances.
Section Six
The provisions of this Ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the Ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the Ordinance.
Section Seven
City of Salida Ordinance 2018-04, and all of its approvals, attachments and exhibits, is hereby repealed and replaced by this Ordinance 2022-25.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on December 6, 2022 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 20th day of December, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 20th day of December, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: _____________
Mayor
ATTEST:_____________ (SEAL)
City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ____, 2022 and BY TITLE ONLY, after Final Adoption on the ____, 2022.
By: ____________
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail December 9, 2022
