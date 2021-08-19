PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR ORDINANCE 2021-12 THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION FOR A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on September 7, 2021, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, CO and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
Published in The Mountain Mail August 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.