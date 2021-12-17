Public Notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Lawrence F. Petrini, Deceased.

Case Number 2021PR42

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 15, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.

Marla S. Petrini

333 S. Monroe St. #105

Denver, CO 80209

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address)

Marla Petrini

333 S. Monroe St. #105

Denver, CO 80209

Phone Number: 303-249-2743

E-mail: petrinims@aol.com

Published in The Mountain Mail December 17, 24 and 31, 2021

