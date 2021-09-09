PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Velda Counter a/k/a Velda M. Counter, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30020

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado on or before JANUARY 24, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Janette Blake

c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq., PC

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq. PC

Jenna L. Mazzucca

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

719-207-4279

Fax # 719-539-3020

Atty Reg# 40027

Attorney for Janette Blake

Published in The Mountain Mail August 27 and September 3 and 10, 2021

