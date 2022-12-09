PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 24
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO IMPOSING AND INCREASING CERTAIN OCCUPATION TAXES ON THE BUSINESS OF LEASING OR RENTING SHORT-TERM RENTAL UNITS IN THE CITY
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (the “City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-501(1)(c), the City possesses the authority “[t]o license, regulate, and tax, subject to any law of this state, any lawful occupation, business place, amusement, or place of amusements and to fix the amount, terms, and manner of issuing and revoking licenses issued therefor;”; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution, voter approval is required for the imposition of new taxes and for the increase of existing taxes; and
WHEREAS, the City is currently experiencing a severe shortage of permanent housing and long-term rental units for its residents the local workforce, and the diversion of the existing housing stock for short-term rentals contributes to the City’s housing shortage and has a direct and indirect impact on affordability and the availability of housing; and
WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that the imposition of new taxes and increasing existing taxes on short-term rental license holders and diverting this revenue towards affordable housing efforts will improve the availability of affordable housing for the local workforce and residents; and
WHEREAS, the City Council found it desirable and appropriate, and in the best interest of the general health, safety, and welfare of its residents to submit to the electors of the City, certain ballot questions concerning the imposition and increase of certain occupation taxes on the business of leasing or renting short-term units; and
WHEREAS, at a City election held on November 8, 2022, the electors of the City of Salida approved imposition of an annual occupation tax of one-thousand dollars and a tax of fifteen dollars per bedroom per night that a short-term rental unit is occupied, on the business of leasing or renting short term rental units in the City; and
WHEREAS, furthermore, in order to have this ordinance take effect by January 1, 2023, as directed by the electors of the City, the City Council determines that it is necessary that this ordinance be adopted as an emergency ordinance, so that it may take effect immediately, rather than being delayed in taking effect in the usual manner; and
WHEREAS, the City Council accordingly finds, determines and declares that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and that this ordinance should therefore become effective immediately upon adoption, as provided by C.R.S. 31-16-105.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The foregoing recitals are hereby incorporated as conclusions, facts, determinations, and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Salida Municipal Code Section 4-6-10, concerning Tax levied, is amended by the addition of a new subsection to read as follows:
Sec. 4-6-10. - Tax levied.
(a) There is hereby levied an occupation tax on the business of leasing or renting of rooms or other accommodations within the City of Salida for less than thirty (30) consecutive days at the rate of four dollars and eighty-two cents ($4.82) per night per occupied room. The person or entity furnishing such short-term accommodations shall pay the tax to the City. All sums of money due pursuant to this Section shall be and remain public money and the property of the City held in trust for the sole use and benefit of the City.
(b) Commencing January 1, 2023, pursuant to C.R.S. 31-15-501(1)(c), there is levied an occupation tax on the business of leasing or renting short-term rental units, as that term is defined in Sec. 6-6-10 of this Code, within the City of Salida, in lieu of the tax imposed by subsection (a) of this Section, as follows:
i. An annual payment of one-thousand dollars ($1000.00), to be collected at the time of permit issuance or renewal, and
ii. A tax of fifteen dollars ($15.00) per bedroom, as that term is defined in Sec. 16-1-80 of this Code, in the short-term rental unit, for each night that the short-term rental unit is occupied, to be collected pursuant to Section 4-6-30.
The person or entity furnishing such short-term rental unit shall pay the tax to the City. All sums of money due pursuant to this subsection (b) shall be and remain public money and the property of the City. As directed by City voters at an election held on November 8, 2022, the proceeds of the tax levied in this subsection (b) shall be used to promote affordable housing in the City, as further described in Section 4-6-20(b).
Section 3. Salida Municipal Code Section 4-6-20, concerning Tax revenues pledged for certain purposes, is amended by the addition of a new subsection to read as follows:
Sec. 4-6-20. - Tax revenues pledged for certain purposes.
(a) The proceeds of the occupational lodging tax described in Section 4-6-10(a), together with investment earnings thereon, shall be used primarily for capital improvements and operations expenses for parks and recreation and arts facilities in the City, including, without limitation, the Aquatic Center and the SteamPlant Theater.
(b) The proceeds of the occupation tax on the business of leasing or renting short- term rental units described in Section 4-6-10(b), together with investment earnings thereon, shall be deposited into the City’s Housing Fund created by Ord. No. 2018-14, and shall be used to promote affordable housing in the City.
Section 4. Severability. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause, or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of this ordinance.
Section 5. Emergency declaration. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-16-105, the City Council hereby finds, determines and declares that an emergency exists and that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and the financial well-being of the City because at a City election held on November 8, 2022, the electors of the City of Salida approved the applicable imposition of these annual occupation taxes with an effective date of January 1, 2023, and therefore, in order to have this ordinance take effect by January 1, 2023, as directed by the electors of the City, this ordinance must be passed as an emergency ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 6th day of December, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this day of _____, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 20th day of December, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 20th day of December 2022.
City of Salida
_________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
_________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail December 9, 2022
