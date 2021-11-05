PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of intent from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau Board. Persons wishing to apply for this position must be involved with the tourism industry within the municipalities or unincorporated areas from which the lodging tax in collected. Meetings are held the 4th Tuesday of every month. Three positions are to be filled.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Commissioner’s Office located in the Courthouse at 104 Crestone Avenue, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218 Ext. 0.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 5, 9, 12 and 16, 2021
