PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Kurt Guy Wipperfurth
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Kurt Guy Wipp
Case Number: 2022C65
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 8-23-22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with Chaffee Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Kurt Guy Wipperfurth
be changed to
Kurt Guy Wipp
By____________________
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 20, 23 and 27, 2022
