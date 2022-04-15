PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of: David Crane
Parent/Petitioner: David Crane
for Minor Child: King Sampson Grindle
to Change the Child's Name to:
King Sampson Crane
Case Number: 21DR18
Division 2 Courtroom 2
NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT
BY PUBLICATION
Notice to: Coley Grindle, non-custodial parent
Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:
Date: May 26, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida CO 81201
for the purpose of requesting a change of name for King Sampson Grindle
At this hearing the Court may enter an order changing the name of the minor child.
To support or voice objection to the proposed name change, you must appear to the hearing.
Date: 4/8/22
/s/David Crane
Signature of Parent/Petitioner
606 Vine Street
Published in The Mountain Mail April 15, 19 and 22, 2022
