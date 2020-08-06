by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Public Health released a new public health order Wednesday replacing the previous order which expired Tuesday.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director said there is significant alignment between the county’s order and the state’s Safer at Home and in the Great Outdoors order issued July 30.
That order remains essentially the same as the previous June 30 order.
Added to the new health order is current guidance on the state mandated masking order, which mirrors that of the governor’s executive order and the CDPHE order.
Chaffee County remains in the Safer at Home and the Great Outdoors phase of reopening.
Chaffee County’s number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since March is currently at 290.
A recent outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex has added 184 inmates to the county number as of Wednesday, however those patients do not have contact with the community at large.
An outbreak at Columbine Manor Care Center in the spring has since resolved, but the incident added 44 residents to the county total, and accounts for almost all of the 19 deaths associated with the virus in the county.
Among the general community, the county reports 60 cases of COVID-19, 10 of whom are Department of Corrections staff involved with the current outbreak at BVCC, 12 of whom were staff members at Columbine Manor during that outbreak, and 38 members of the general public.
CCPH also reports 13 cases identified in Chaffee County, but who live in other counties.
The new CCPH order states, “Transmission of the virus continues to threaten Chaffee County citizens’ way of life and livelihoods, particularly with the influx of tourist traffic throughout the county.”
“CCPH recommends that without taking appropriate steps, the number of cases within Chaffee County will once again rise which may result in serious illness or death for certain members of the community, and will have the effect of further interrupting the functioning of the community, will overwhelm the capacity of the local health care system and the ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document stated.
