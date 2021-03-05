Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a first-dose vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Longfellow Elementary School,425 W. Seventh St.
The hospital will have 300 doses of vaccine available.
The clinic will take place inside the main building of Longfellow.
Participants should enter through the main entrance of the school.
Parking will be in the parking lot across from the school on Eighth Street between H and I Streets.
In order to be eligible for the clinic, community members must fall into a current phase of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment vaccination categories.
Colorado is currently vaccinating everyone in Phase 1A, Phase 1B.1, and Phase 1B.2.
Those in Phase 1B.3 will also be eligible for vaccinations starting Friday.
Log on to https://www.comassvax.org/reg/9410206245 to register.
