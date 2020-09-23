Chaffee County Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 from positive test results received on Saturday and Monday.
Two cases were reported Saturday and five more were confirmed on Monday.
At least six of the cases were from the north end of the county and one, an 82-year-old symptomatic male, was hospitalized.
Three of the cases are younger than 18.
On the CCPH COVID-19 dashboard, the percentage of cases located in the north end of Chaffee County, including the Buena Vista area, has surpassed the county’s southern end 51.1 percent to 48.9 percent.
By gender, cases among males accounts for 61.7 percent of cases. In the latest cases identified, at least five were males.
The latest information brings Chaffee County’s total number of cases to 336 since data collection began in March.
The county’s current two week positivity rate is 2.29 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health continues to provide free testing clinics in Salida and Buena Vista.
The Salida clinics are held from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Touber Building at 448 E. First St.
In Buena Vista the clinic is held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays at 114 Linderman Ave.
The Buena Vista clinic is subject to cancellation if the headcount is too low.
Testing is by appointment only and appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held. Criteria for testing includes:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact (within 6 feet, greater than 15 minutes) with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high transmission rates. This does not include secondary contacts.
• All healthcare workers, first responders, senior care facility workers and workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Those interested in testing, can call 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
The current wait time for test results is two-three days.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider directly.
