Chaffee County Public Health reports 11 new cases of COVID-10 in the county in the past 7 days, including 6 cases identified Monday.
Those cases put Chaffee County’s two-week case county at 16 with a positivity rate of 1.06 percent.
A third outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, which began Feb. 26, and has infected a total of 12 inmates and 15 staff members, remains active on the Colorado Department of Public Health COVID-19 outbreak list.
Chaffee County Public Health has administered a total of 8,643 vaccines to date, of which 5,302 were first doses and 3341, were second doses. Of those, 4,370 vaccines administered were Moderna and 4,273 were Pfizer.
At Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, the total number of vaccinations as of Thursday was 4,861, of which 2,597 were first doses and 2,264 second doses. Of those 1,293 were Moderna and 3,568 were Pfizer.
An HRRMC vaccination event today has 310 people registered for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Across the state the pandemic total of people having been infected with COVID-19 was 454,893 as of Thursday. Out of those, 6,191 died as a result of the virus.
The seven-day moving average for reported cases is currently 1,040, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.03 percent.
To date 906,937 Coloradoans are fully immunized against COVID-19, including those receiving the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose vaccine. An additional 1,464,099 have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
