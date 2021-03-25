In response to increased concern following the discovery of South African COVID-19 variant, B.1.351 in Chaffee County, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will staff a special vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Buena Vista High School, 559 S. Railroad St., Buena Vista.
The variant was first detected in Colorado in COVID-19 test samples collected from an inmate and two staff members at Buena Vista Correctional Complex March 7.
The clinic will be by appointment and for approved groups only.
It will be a drive-through event, similar to the Chaffee County Public Health model.
The Pfizer vaccine, requiring two doses, will be used.
Those registering must commit to coming back for a second dose April 18 at the same location.
People who already have first dose appointments in an upcoming clinic are encouraged to keep their appointment or cancel their appointment if they choose a different clinic date.
Several first dose clinics are also scheduled in the upcoming weeks hosted by local providers.
Log on to https://chaffeecounty-mar28.rsvpify.com/ to register for the Colorado Department of Health and Environment Sunday vaccine clinic.
Log on to www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com to register for other upcoming Chaffee County Public Health vaccine clinics.
