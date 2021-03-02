A 92-year-old resident of Chaffee County has died from COVID-19 and Chaffee County reported 1,031 cases of the virus as of Monday.
In the last week there have been 27 new cases reported including 3 staff members at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
A 92-year-old man from the north end of the county lost his battle with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 17 in the county.
During the last 2 weeks 62 cases have been reported and Chaffee County’s two-week positivity rate stands at 4.68 percent.
During the last month person-to-person spread continues to account for the largest number of cases at 67.4 percent.
Community spread where the contact was unknown accounts for 26 percent of cases and 6.5 percent of cases are related to travel outside the county.
Chaffee County Public Health continues to test for COVID-19, even as they administer vaccines to counter the virus. Those needing a test may register at https://chaffeecovidtesting.rsvpify.com/.
Over the past week the age breakdown of new cases in the county is:
Younger than 18. 5
18-29 4
30-39 5
40-49 1
50-59 7
60-69 4
70 and older 1
Beginning Friday, those 60 and older will be eligible for vaccines, as well as agricultural and grocery workers and those 16-59 with at least two specific high risk health conditions.
To date Chaffee County has administered 9,829 doses of the vaccine including first doses and follow-up doses.
Log on to https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/ to schedule a vaccination.
Statewide, Colorado has reported 429,839 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 when data collection began, 5,903 of which directly resulted in death.
The state’s seven day moving average of the number of reported cases was 1,027 Monday with a seven day positivity rate of 3.4 percent.
State vaccination numbers were 913,102 first doses and 482,442 second doses as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.