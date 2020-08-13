A newly identified case of COVID-19 at Buena Vista Correctional Complex brought the total number of cases in Chaffeea County to 305 this week.
General community case numbers remained unchanged at 44.
Heart for the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports that a total of four hospital employees, out of 105 tested, are positive for the virus since testing began in March.
Across the state there have been 52,219 positive cases of COVID-19 with 1,763 deaths directly attributable to the virus.
Surrounding counties’ case numbers as reported by Colorado Department of Health and Environment Thursday are:
Fremont – 132
Gunnison – 278
Lake – 79
Park – 42
Pitkin – 190
Saguache – 106
Community Testing Clinics are held 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Touber Building at 448 E. First St. in Salida and in Buena Vista from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays at 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held. Criteria for testing includes:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact (within 6 feet, greater than 15 minutes) with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission. This does not include secondary contacts.
• All healthcare workers, first responders, senior care facility workers, and essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Those interested can call 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider directly.
