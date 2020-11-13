On the heels of a 15th death attributed to COVID-19 and a two-week case count of 57, Chaffee County Public Health announced a new mitigation plan to help stem the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the county.
While Chaffee County remains in the yellow zone on the state’s level of response dial, several elements of the mitigation plan include steps on the orange level restrictions.
Effective Monday (Nov. 16) the following will go into effect until further notice:
• Indoor places of worship are 25 percent capacity or 50 people whichever is less, virtual strongly recommended.
• Only necessary events can take place until further notice following the 25 percent or 25 person cap using the distancing calculator if standing or six feet distancing between parties if seated for indoors and 25 percent or 50 person cap using the distancing calculator if standing or six feet distancing for seated for outdoors.
• In-person events are highly discouraged at this time.
• Non-school related group sports and activities are limited to virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10 with no close contact if there is not a specific sector guidance available. An exemption would be if a group already has a CCPH supported plan in place.
• Personal gathering size is limited to 10 with no more than two households indoors or outdoors.
• Group sizes seated together at restaurants or at start or finish areas for sporting events should exceed no more than six.
• Encouraging remote work and staggered shifts for all business sectors to reduce number of people working together in-person.
• Except for critical business or critical operations of the county, voluntary 14-day self-quarantine is strongly recommended when unnecessary out of county travel or participation in a risky activity (lack of distancing and mask wearing) occurs- before and after.
• All residents who have engaged in activities that pose risk should seek out testing, especially if becoming symptomatic with any COVID-19 symptom.
CCPH warned that it is quite likely the county will be moving into the more restrictive orange level in the near future.
For more information on the statewide COVID-19 dashboard and dial, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial/covid-19-dial-dashboard.
